HELENA, Mont. - During a House Floor Session Wednesday, the House voted in favor of keeping Representative for Montana's 100th House District in Missoula, Zooey Zephyr from the House floor in response to Monday’s commotion on the House floor.
The motion looked to no longer allow Rep. Zephyr on the floor, house anteroom or house gallery for the duration of the 68th legislation. Rep. Zephyr will still be allowed to vote, but will have to do so remotely.
The House met the 2/3 vote needed to pass the motion, 68-32, and has adjourned until Thursday.
“Every member of a legislature is presumed to be the equal of each member. And each has rights that must be respected,” House Majority Leader Sue Vinton said during the session ahead of the vote Wednesday.
Rep. Zephyr said she was in defense of her constituents when she spoke on Senate Bill 99, and that the legislature has seen multiple bills targeting the LGBTQ+ community.
“When I rose up and said ‘there is blood on your hands,’ I was not being hyperbolic. I was speaking to the real consequences of the votes that we as legislatures take in this body. And when the Speaker asks me to apologize on behalf of decorum, what he is really asking me to do is be silent when my community is facing bills that get us killed. He is asking me to be complacent in this legislature's eradication of our community and I refuse to do so and I will always refuse to do so,” Rep. Zephyr stated.
Other representatives spoke in support of Rep. Zephyr, including Representative for House District 32, Jonathan Windy Boy, and Representative for House District 95, SJ Howell.
Minority Leader Kim Abbott spoke in support of Rep. Zephyr, saying she disagreed with the Speaker's decision not to recognize Zephyr.
Minority Leader Abbott said she brought up other paths they could have taken regarding the incident in discussions with Speaker Regier, citing House Rule 20-80, which she says would have allowed debates on hard issues and maintained order, which Speaker Regier reportedly turned down.
“There is one person that had the ability to avoid being on the floor right now, debating this motion and it wasn’t the representative in seat 31. And now we’re far beyond the rules that allow us to debate issues here,” Minority Leader Abbott said.
Representative of House District 54, Terry Moore, and Representative of House District 33, Casey Knudsen, both spoke in favor of the motion.
“This motion allows the representative to serve constituents and provides an opportunity to re-engage with the entire body in the future. I am hopeful that we will be able to complete our current session in the coming days with honor, finishing well,” Rep. Moore said.
“A state legislative body possesses inherent rights to self-protection, which is reflected in our own house rules in the definition of the question of privilege, which includes anything that affects the collective rights, safety, dignity and integrity of the House,” Rep. Knudsen said.
In closing, Majority Leader Vinton said Rep. Zephyr’s conduct disrupted and disturbed the orderly proceedings of the body, and when she did not clear the floor, she encouraged the protestors in the gallery.
“We have heard the debate, we were all present and observed the conduct of the representative from House District 100 on April 24th. This conduct cannot be allowed to stand. Our constituents and our state deserve better. They deserve our full attention, and this institution and body deserve the respect of all its members. However, it has not been respected, and we must regain the decorum of this body, not only now, but also to set precedent for the future,” Majority Leader Vinton said.
This all comes after commotion was sparked when Rep. Zephyr had once again not been called on. Rep. Zephyr has not been recognized since making a controversial comment during a hearing for Senate Bill 99, which would ban gender affirming medical care for minors.
Shortly after, the Montana Freedom Caucus shared a statement calling for Rep. Zephyr to be censured for “attempting to shame” the Montana legislative body and by using “inappropriate and uncalled-for” language during the floor debate.
Rep. Zephyr was not formally censured for her comments on SB 99, and she was allowed to vote during floor sessions, but she has not been allowed to speak on pieces of legislation.
