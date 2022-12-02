Montana Jewish Project helps to fight antisemitism with education and conversation, via a free Hanukkah lesson for fourth graders

HELENA, MT- The Montana Jewish Project spent time this week building curriculum boxes that could be sent out to schools across the state to curb antisemitism.
MJP is a statewide Jewish, volunteer-led community center located within historic Temple Emanu-El, Montana’s oldest synagogue in Helena which was recently purchased back from the Catholic Bishop of Helena in August.
Rebecca Stanfel with the Montana Jewish Project explained that a core part of their mission is education and outreach.
“Montana is experiencing a troubling rise in antisemitism,” Stanfel said, “we have more hate groups per capita than any other state. According to the Montana Crime Board, hate crimes of all kinds rose a staggering 50 percent between 2019 and 2020. Recent events, where national figures have said hateful things to wide audiences, only normalize violence and hate. This must change.”
The Southern Poverty Law Center lists four hate groups that they are currently tracking in the state of Montana. Stanfel says she is concerned about an uptick in anti-somatic behavior and statements fueled by social media posts from the rapper “Ye,” formally known as Kanye West.
Stanfel says a big project that her organization worked to tackle was the distribution of a free box offered to fourth-grade teachers. The boxes contain a lesson plan called “Standing Up to Hate: A Hanukkah Lesson Plan from MJP.”
This project brought people together across the Helena area, Stanfel says many donations to fund the project also came from people outside of the Jewish community.
Stanfel says that the boxes and lessons are built around a picture book called The Christmas Menorahs, which is based on a true story that happened in Billings in 1993 when the city rallied around its Jewish community during Hanukkah after neo-Nazi violence.
“The point is to get students to reflect and think about the difference in their peers, whether it’s religious, cultural, skin color or Tribal affiliation—and to teach acceptance,” Stanfel said, “We also want these students to experience the joy and beauty of Hanukkah, so every box also includes a menorah, candles, dreidels (a toy used for games during Hanukkah), instruction on how to play dreidel, and toy “gelt” (fake money used playing dreidel).”
Close to 40 teachers requested these free boxes, from Billings, Froid, Chinook, and Box Elder.
“Our hope that these fourth graders will have fun diving into a new winter holiday celebration—and that they’ll bring this awareness into their lives,” Stanfel said.
You can make donations to contribute to their educational boxes here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.