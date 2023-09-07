Montana- A Montana district court judge partially blocked a new law that would make community choice schools more independent from the Montana education system.

The injunction on House Bill 562 blocks the state's newly formed Community Choice School Commission from approving or denying charter school applications.

Lewis and Clark District County Judge Chris Abbott ruled yesterday that charter schools themselves were not unconstitutional but the commission overseeing the schools could be unconstitutional. This is based on the Community Choice School Commission's power and duties invade the authority vested in the State's Board of Education.

The bill, which was passed by state legislature earlier this year, is a part of the state wanting to give parents the opportunity to choose the educational pathway for their kids. The Bill would give community choice schools more leeway from the Montana educational system like exempting teachers from state certification requirements.

The new commission can still have meetings and hire staff but are not allowed to approve or deny charter schools applications while the injunction is in effect.

The bill is being challenged by Montana Quality Education Coalition, The League of Women Voters, and eight Montana citizens. Jessica Felchle, who is one of the plaintiffs and is a Billings public-school teacher says, “diverting public funds to schools with no accountability will fundamentally change the nature of public education in Montana and we cannot stand for it.”

On the side supporting House Bill 562, in a statement from the Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen says, "as legislator of more than 10 years, it is discouraging that education flexibility legislation is being challenged in court. The only saving grace is that Judge Abbott is allowing the commission to begin its work on community choice education...This Montana-made legislation honors parents' ability to partner with schools but ultimately provides parents with the ability to choose the best educational opportunities for their child.”