MISSOULA, Mont. - May 9 is National Fentanyl Awareness Day and Montana law enforcement agencies are warning about the dangers.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office warned in a Facebook post any pills or powder drugs not prescribed by a doctor may have fentanyl in it.
According to MCSO, overdose deaths related to synthetic opioids including fentanyl among teenagers have increased three times in the past two years, but 73% have never heard of fake prescription pills made with fentanyl.
"Fentanyl is a poison that is killing men, women and children at unprecedented rates and leaving behind countless heartbroken families," Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said in a Facebook post.
