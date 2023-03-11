HELENA, Mont. - Lawmakers in Helena are spending some time further discussing ways to help the housing problem in Montana.
House Bill 380 is one that moves to create a grant funding program that would help provide money for care providers for the homeless.
This could also help to increase community shelter capacity as $2 million is allocated specifically for that.
Republican Gregory Frazer and other proponents of the bill say this shows good use of surplus dollars to help alleviate the housing crisis opponents say the program needs to be amended further, but was still passed through a second reading with a 57-43 vote.
