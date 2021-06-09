HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Learning Center at Canyon Ferry Lake in Helena has been awarded a $90,000 Northwest Earth and Space Sciences Pipeline (NESSP) grant by NASA.

The goal of the grant is to engage Montana students and teachers with cutting-edge NASA science and improve students’ and teachers’ STEM skills according to a release from the Montana Learning Center.

“NASA has long been a supporter of the MLC, helping to fund programs that provide students and teachers with opportunities to interact with experts in a variety of STEM fields,” the release reads. “These programs also help students develop their collaboration and communications skills, their strategic and tactical planning, implementation and documentation skills, and other skills necessary for success in today’s educational and work environments.”

Funds will go towards the learning centers efforts in five areas:

Western Aerospace Scholars: The Western Aerospace Scholars program was developed by the University of Washington and Museum of Flight in Seattle to encourage interest in aerospace fields among high school sophomores and juniors. Montana students can earn college credits online through UW and then complete an on-site residency at the MLC. This will support an estimated 40 students statewide.

Online Montana Science Teacher Standards Training: The grant will provide online training to an estimated 50 K-12 science teachers in Montana, with a focus on understanding and implementing NASA science, Next Generation Science Standards, and three-dimensional science teaching in the classroom.

Online Science Teacher Telescope Training: MLC offers online remote telescope training to middle and high school science teachers in Montana, Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. Upon completion, an estimated 30 teachers will be able and encouraged to incorporate the remote telescope into their curriculums and use it to conduct meaningful astronomical research with their students.

NASA Student Robotics Challenges: The MLC will host an on-campus two-day workshop for Montana middle and high school science teachers to learn about and implement the annual NASA Student Robotics Challenges in their classrooms. MLC estimates that 18 teachers across the state will participate.

Citizen Science Program for Libraries: The MLC has developed a citizen science program to partner with dozens of libraries across Montana. Participants will collect data about light pollution and provide information to the international database, “Globe at Night.”

With the NESSP grant, the Montana Learning Center has received a total of $115,000 funding from NASA for the year.