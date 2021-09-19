Montana Learning Center receives $360,000 grant from NASA

HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Learning Center at Canyon Ferry Lake in Helena received a $360,000 grant from NASA.
According to a release from MLC, NASA's financial contribution allows MLC to continue to the cover the costs of education and outreach for four more years.
The award goes into effect Jan. 1, 2022 and will support a range of MLC's programs.
NASA gave MLC this award in in partnership with Northwest Earth and Space Sciences Pathways (NESSP) at Central Washington University. NESSP received a $90,000 earlier in 2021 linking teachers and students in Montana with NASA science and improve teachers' and students' STEM capabilities, MLC said.