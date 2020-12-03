Montana legislature still deciding on rules for upcoming session

HELENA -- Tomorrow marks exactly one month until the beginning of Montana’s 67th legislative session, but the rules still have yet to be finalized by party leadership.
While the new leadership has been selected, the procedure for the session itself remains to be determined.
Senate President Mark Blasdel says the Rules Committee is set to meet next week and he wants legislators to decide how they individually want to participate and says they are still working towards a solution.
"Well, I think we're progressing quite well”, Blasdel said. “I know obviously, everybody would like to see answers as quickly as possible. You know, our caucus was about a week later than normal. Um, so it has delayed things a little bit. Our rules meeting is a week later."
They are also holding a remote practice voting session for legislators in a couple weeks that requires two-factor authentication for signing in. As for what Blasdel expects for the upcoming meeting, here is what he had to say.
"Well, what we're going to do with the rules committee next week is just a very open and honest dialogue amongst members of both majority and minority parties…to work through amendments and concerns and ways that we can go about the session to be efficient and safe."
Blasdel says they want to create some type of normalcy to the session even amidst the chaos of this past year. They are still deciding how to enable remote public access before the session opens on Jan. 4 of next year.