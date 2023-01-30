HELENA, Mont. - The Montana State Legislature will be hearing a bill Feb. 2 that would increase the state's minimum wage.
If passed, House Bill 201 would increase the state's current minimum wage from $9.95 an hour to $11.39 an hour.
It would remove a $4 minimum wage for certain businesses and is subject to a cost-of-living adjustment.
The bill is sponsored by Kelly Kortum, a Democrat representing Montana's District 65.
HB201 is below:
