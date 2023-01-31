HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Meth Project has officially launched their 2023 'Paint the State' campaign; a state wide art contest helping promote drug prevention.

In the launch, Governor Greg Gianforte said no community in Montana is untouched by meth and while we've been talking about the dangers of fentanyl recently, Attorney General Austin Knudsen says meth is still king and the main reason for the increase in violent crime throughout the state in the last decade.

According to the Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, statistics we're seeing is meth is law enforcement's number one problem with a 1,300% increase since 2020 in Montana.

Knudsen says the days of finding people with mere ounces of meth are long gone.

"We are now routinely interdicting shipments in the pound/multi-pound, and I know that doesn't sound like much. But if you're in the drug world or the drug trade or law enforcement circles, that is a tremendous amount of methamphetamine, that's huge," said Knudsen.

With the increase of meth and the presence of fentanyl in it, they say education is more critical than ever.

That's where 'Paint the State' comes in; they want to see monumental sized original works of art from anyone over 13-years-old to help encourage Montanan's to live drug free.

"Drugs is something that will wreck you, your family, and your life. It's not worth it," said Autumn Elliot, and art teacher at Box Elder School.

Juliet MacDonald is a senior at Box Elder School and is also an artist, at the event she shared more about her art and how she's portraying sibling tree's, with one effected by drug use.

"Maybe they were healthy together but at one point maybe one sibling made decisions led to rot in monstrosity. But they are still connected. So when you have a personal connection to someone who has drug problems, you take on responsibility and help them through it," read MacDonald.

More stats about the meth threat in Montana are that there has been 124% increase in meth-related crime since 2014 according to the Montana Department of Corrections Crime Control Bureau; 68% of child home removals due to abuse or neglect involve parental drug use and 65% list meth as the primary drug involved according to the Department of Health and Human Services; and 46% of open child welfare cases placing children in foster care are linked to meth use according to DPHHS.

The Montana Office of Public Instruction's 2021 youth risk behavior survey using CDC data shows that Montana teens who engage in meth use are more likely to have carried a weapon on school or club property, not gone to school because they felt unsafe at school or on their home to school/home, been physically forced to have sex, been electronically bullied or bullied on school property, felt sad/hopeless everyday for 2 or more weeks so they stopped participating in their usual activities, and attempted suicide during the last 12 months.

If you or someone you know wants to participate in 'Paint the State', click here.