HELENA, Mont. - In just six days, Montana Millionaire tickets are now sold out.
Only 250,000 tickets were available, and the Montana Lottery says this is a record for sales.
“W O W!! Montana!! You blow our minds!! Montana Millionaire sold out in a record-breaking SIX DAYS! Every last one of you who got a ticket is now entered into both of our Early Bird drawings. Literally can't wait for the big drawing!” Montana Lottery tweeted.
This year, the tickets are offering two $1 million grand prizes, a $25,000 and a $15,000 early bird drawing.
The $25,000 early bird drawing is scheduled for Nov. 16, and the $15,000 drawing is scheduled for Dec. 17.
