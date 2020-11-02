HELENA - The hunt for a killer continues more than a decade after David Thor Tunes was found shot to death in his York area home.
His body was discovered on the property along Favorite Gulch Road by his landlord on May1, 2009. Tunes, 49, had started up several businesses just before his death. He was a licensed marijuana distributor and a precious gems dealer.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says neither of these things were taken from Mr. Tunes' home at the time of the murder, leading them to believe robbery was not the motive.
We speak with Sheriff Dutton about where the case stands today, and why investigators believe Tunes knew his killer tonight on Montana Murder Mysteries.