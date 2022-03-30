Press release from the Office of the Governor:

HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte today announced Montana is the fourth best state in the nation for doctors, according to a recent study conducted by WalletHub.

“We’re fortunate to have dependable, hardworking health care workers providing Montanans with high-quality care, and I’m proud Montana is recognized as one of the best states in the nation for doctors to practice medicine,” Gov. Gianforte said.

Weighing 19 key metrics, including opportunity, competition, and the medical environment in each state, WalletHub ranked Montana the fourth best state in the nation for doctors.

“We invite outstanding doctors and other health care providers to join us in Montana, care for Montanans, serve in our communities, and enjoy our way of life,” Gov. Gianforte said.

Gov. Gianforte announced the creation of the CARE (Claim Allowance for Relocation Expenses) in Montana program in November 2021 at Billings Clinic. CARE in Montana is an innovative health care workforce recruitment program to address Montana’s longstanding health care workforce shortage and stabilize Montana’s health care system.

Through CARE in Montana, participating employers can offer new employees reimbursement of up to $12,500 for moving expenses, plus an additional 35% to offset taxes associated with the reimbursement amount.

An employee is eligible for reimbursement if they accept an offer of employment for a qualifying health care job, move to Montana, and pledge to work in the qualifying job for at least 12 consecutive months.

Candidates and health care employers interested in participating in the CARE in Montana program should visit CareInMontana.com.