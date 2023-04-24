Helena, Mont. - Three hundred ninety-one soldiers and airmen with the Montana National Guard are getting their Red Card training which is the Incident Qualification Card; a qualification that allows them to work at a wildfire...
"It’s better to be prepared and not needed than needed and not prepared,” said Major Ryan Finnegan, public affairs officer with the Montana National Guard.
In the last 10 years, the Montana National Guard has been activated for fires in the Treasure State in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2021; with over 1,600 guardsmen called out to help...
In 2013, the guard activated 110 Guardsmen for fire season.
In 2015, the guard activated 102 Guardsmen for fire season.
In 2017, the guard activated 857 Guardsmen for fire season.
In 2021, the guard activated 592 Guardsmen for fire season; while they also had additional 358 Guardsmen received Red Card training but by the time they finished training, they weren’t needed at the fire.
In 2022, the guard had 428 Guardsmen receive Red Card training but there were no activations for fires, only flooding.
The guard teams up with the Montana DNRC to hold these red card certification courses; an important asset those fighting fires.
"It's just going to give us more, more assets and more tools in our toolbox come fire season so that we can be ready and hopefully respond quicker and more rapidly and have more resources out there to help us get these things put to bed faster,” said Aj Angelo, fire management officer with Montana DNRC.
And while snow might still be on the ground, that doesn't mean we're in the clear.
"It’s cold and it's snowy, but unfortunately, all the grass and stuff hasn't greened up yet. We haven't hit our peak green up season. So the, you know, the grass is ready to burn right now,” said Angelo.
During fires time is of the essence, which is why doing this training now is key for Guardsmen.
"The faster we can deploy resources the quicker we're going to be able to get out there and get on fires and hopefully get them extinguished quicker,” said Angelo.
The class consists of two classroom days then they go to the field to get some hands on experience.
"I would love to go out on fire and help, but I really hope they never call me because if they do, something really bad has happened and there's a really bad fire and they need state active duty and state emergency. So, it’s a bad thing if the guard gets called up… We want to be ready but we really don’t want to help because that means it’s a bad day,” said Capt Raymond Orsua, navigator with the Montana Air National Guard.
By going through this training, Soldiers and Airmen will be able to get out to a fire in a day in a half verses five days if they haven't gone through the training and they're called upon this fire season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.