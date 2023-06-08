HELENA, Mont. - June marks one year since the historic flooding of the Yellowstone River; where lives, homes, and roads were left in ruins.
Governor Greg Gianforte declared a statewide disaster and the Montana National Guard was called upon to help, in turn saving 88 people last year from the flooding.
"For me, it was all about trying to comfort people, make them feel safe. We give them better understanding of what we were doing there and, uh, you know, providing the best care that we can for these people. Well, thankfully, none of the people that I had were injured um, but they were shaken, and they were, you know, they were losing their home. So, it was just sitting there talking with them and trying to comfort them. The best that we could," said SSG Andrew Christensen, a care flight paramedic with the Montana National Guard.
Tuesday, June 13, we'll update this article with stories from other soldiers that responded to the flooding and their experiences.
We'll also dedicate time to other stories reflecting and remembering the flooding that happened one year ago.
