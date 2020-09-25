HELENA - Montana is celebrating American Indian Heritage Day Friday, Sept. 25.
Since passed in the 2009 Montana Legislature, Montana recognizes the last Friday of every September as American Indian Heritage Day, honoring cultural heritage, history and contributions, the Governor's Office says in a release.
Gov. Steve Bullock released the following statements in the release from the Governor's Office:
“The cultural and social contributions of American Indians, both historical and contemporary, are woven into the rich fabric of Montana. For millennia, First Nations people were careful stewards of land and wildlife, imparting their diverse cultures to generations of children.
As our shared history includes many tragic injustices in our treatment of American Indians, it is my hope that we can continue to work together to heal past wounds and advance government-to-government relations. As governor, my priority has been to work towards this progress, and today I call on all Montanans to honor and celebrate the vibrant culture and heritage of Americans Indians – especially the eight Tribal Nations in Montana.”
The 2019 Montana Legislature approved legislation to design and display a Tribal Flag Plaza at the Montana State Capitol symbolizing respect for tribal sovereignty and a sign of welcoming, according to a release from the Governor's Office. The Governor's Office adds the flag is expected to be done in the beginning of October.