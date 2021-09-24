Montana Office of Public Instruction prepares for American Indian Heritage Day

HELENA, Mont. - The Montana legislature put American Indian Heritage Day officially on the calendar in 1997. Now, the Office of Public Instruction is working to ensure all Montanans learn about that aspect of the state's history.
According to OPI, American Indian education should be weaved into lessons at least once a month across all subject areas, as well as periodic special events and field trips.
To make this possible, the Indian Education for All unit within OPI works with tribes and school districts to prepare resources and tools to integrate American Indian history and culture into different subject areas.
It's important American Indian students see themselves reflected in their learning, Zach Hawkins, director of Indian Education for All, said.
You can't fully teach Montana history without covering the impacts of Montana Indians, he added.
"Montana's known as the Treasure State," Hawkins said. "I like to always say that those historical and contemporary contributions of Montana Indians are part of what makes the Treasure State such a great place."
Montana is a local control state, so OPI can't require a minimum number of lessons or fully assess how much American Indian education is going on across the state. However, it does collect self-reported data.
As for American Indian Heritage Day itself, the Office of Public Instruction will be hosting an event at the capitol with traditional games, tours of the Montana Historical Society and remarks by the state superintendent and governor. Festivities begin at 10 a.m. Friday, September 24.