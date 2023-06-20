Helena, Mont. — Two Montana physicians, who signed the letter calling for Montana leaders to protect abortion access, will meet virtually on Thursday to discuss their belief that this protection is critical for their patients in a post-Roe America.
Nearly one year after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, more than 100 medical professionals across Montana signed a letter calling on Governor Greg Gianforte and leaders in the Legislature to stop attacks on abortion access in the state.
The physicians' call will happen ahead of the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision on Thursday, June 22, at 10:00 AM over Zoom.
Those who would like to attend the meeting can email RSVP to Cassidy Chambers at cassidy@committeetoprotect.org to receive a link.
On Thursday’s call, the physicians will talk about why they believe protecting abortion access at the state level is necessary for women’s health and reproductive freedom, criticizing anti-abortion politicians who may not have medical knowledge or training, according to a release from the Committee to Protect Health Care.
The physicians leading the call are Dr. Kelly Berkram, a family medicine physician in Kalispell, and Dr. Emily Fleming, an emergency medicine physician in Whitefish.
