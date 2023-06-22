HELENA, Mont. — Two Montana physicians, who signed the letter calling for Montana leaders to protect abortion access, will meet virtually on Thursday to discuss their belief that this protection is critical for their patients in a post-Roe America.
Nearly one year after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, more than 100 medical professionals across Montana signed a letter calling on Governor Greg Gianforte and leaders in the Legislature to "stop attacks on abortion access in the state."
The physicians' happened ahead of the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision on Thursday via Zoom.
On Thursday’s call, the physicians talked about why they believe protecting abortion access at the state level is necessary for women’s health and reproductive freedom, criticizing anti-abortion politicians who may not have medical knowledge or training, according to a release from the Committee to Protect Health Care.
"For somebody to come in and think that they know how to do our job better than us or differently than us when they really don't have any medical knowledge... It really undervalues our jobs and that's why we're here today to say that these aren't decisions that should be made by politicians... or anybody outside of the medical exam room. This is a personal decision between a woman and her healthcare provider,” Dr. Kelly Berkram, a family medicine physician in Kalispell said.
"These situations are often so incredibly nuanced... as is all of health care frankly. It takes a significant amount of hubris to suppose that you can, without medical expertise, be able to dictate the kinds of decisions that physicians and patients should be able to make for themselves in general, but especially as it pertains to these incredibly sensitive issues,” Dr. Emily Fleming an emergency medicine physician in Whitefish said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.