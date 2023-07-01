HELENA, Mont. - Sunday is World UFO Day, and Montana reportedly ranks in the top states for the most reported UFO sightings.
SatteliteInternet.com says new data shows Montana at #3 for reports, behind Vermont and Washington, with 87 sightings per 100,000 people.
While 54% of people believe they've seen an unidentified flying object, the survey also says people sometimes identify planets as UFOs and that 23% of Americans have mistaken a Starlink satellite for a UFO.
If you still want to believe, you can check out the National UFO Reporting Center for recent activity or to report a sighting of your own.
