HELENA, Mont. - Montana’s representatives have released statements Thursday, regarding the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

Senator Steve Daines sent the following statement:

“As Montana’s United States Senator, I am committed to protecting the constitutional rights and values of Montanans. Montanans want a justice who will uphold the Constitution and make decisions based on the rule of law, not personal beliefs or the Left’s political agenda,” Daines said. “Judge Jackson’s soft-on-crime record and her views of the separation of powers are not in line with what Montanans want in a Supreme Court justice. That’s why I voted against Judge Jackson’s lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court.”

The following is Senator Jon Tester’s statement:

“During this confirmation process, I made clear that Judge Jackson had to show a strong commitment to upholding the rule of law and defending Montanans’ constitutional rights before she earned my support. She has demonstrated that she is extremely qualified to serve on the Supreme Court and has a deep understanding of the Second Amendment, antitrust enforcement for consolidation in the agriculture industry, issues around whether corporations should be considered people under the law, and other questions important to Montanans. She will be an impartial jurist who decides cases based on the facts presented, not on any personal ideology, which is why I was proud to join Republicans and Democrats in voting for her confirmation.”