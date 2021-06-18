HELENA, Mont. - Montana Representatives and Senators voted against overriding Governor Greg Gianforte’s veto’s in all eight veto polls.

Secretary of State Christi Jacobson sent a release Friday, showing the results of eight veto polls from the 67th Legislative Session.

House Bills 158, 277, 397, 522, 688 and 691, along with Senate Bills 231 and 306, were vetoed by Gov. Gianforte.

Because each bill was approved by two-thirds of the members voting on the final vote on the bill, Article VI, Section 10 of the Montana Constitution and § 5-4-306, MCA, require the Secretary of State to poll the members of the Legislature.

If two-thirds or more of the members of each house vote to override the veto, the bill becomes law, however, since each of the eight bills did not receive the number of votes required, the vetoes stand.

You can view the results of the pools on the Secretary of State’s website here.