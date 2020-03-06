HELENA- An official ethics complaint was filed Friday against Governor Steve Bullock accusing him of illegally using his state government resources during his campaign for President.
A release from the Montana Republican Party says Executive Director Spenser Merwin filed the complaint with the state's Commissioner of Political Practices.
Bullock is accused of illegally using multiple official state government social media accounts to campaign for office, according to the release.
The complaint says because Bullock’s official “Governor Steve Bullock” Facebook and Twitter accounts have been used by him for years in his official capacity as Governor for Montana for state business, they should not have been used for campaign purposes.
Bullock is accused of using the @GovernorBullock Facebook and Twitter accounts “to solicit support for the nomination or election of [himself] to [the office of President of the United States]” according to the complaint.
The complaint also accuses Bullock of knowingly and intentionally violating the law.
You can read the whole complaint for yourself online here.