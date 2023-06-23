lake generic lake water image from vault

HELENA, Mont. - A request has been made for a presidential major disaster declaration due to flooding in April.

On Friday, Governor Greg Gianforte submitted the request for the counties of Blaine, Daniels, Hill, Park, Roosevelt, Sheridan and Valley, along with the Fort Peck Tribes.

The request also highlights known impacts of the disaster on Montana communities, according to a release from the Office of the Governor.

An executive order declaring a statewide disaster due to flooding in parts of Montana was issued in May by the governor.

“The impacted areas are extremely rural with a small tax base spread out over a large area, which makes recovery from a disaster difficult and expensive for these communities compared to a more urban populated area,” the governor wrote, adding that Park County and other areas are still recovering from flooding that came last year.

You can read Governor Gianforte’s request to President Biden here.

