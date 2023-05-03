HELENA, Mont. - After four months of discussing bills, new laws, and political disagreements, the 2023 Legislative Session ended on Tuesday in Helena.
The Montana Legislature is required to complete their work in 90 days, and May 2 marked day 87 of the session, which is when both the House and the Senate wrapped up their work.
Between both the House and the Senate, nearly 1,700 were introduced this session with more than 740 of them being passed.
Montana's Democrats held a press conference to talk about the session.
"Democrats in our caucus, we came with 32. But as you know, representatives, again, say before we punch above our weight and every day when we showed up, we followed this with and the rest came Montanans with the right to privacy, the right to health care but we also passed some incredibly important proactive legislation, “House Minority Leader Kim Abbott said.
Legislation like providing $3.7 million for lead remediation efforts to make school drinking water safe throughout the state and creating the best beginnings scholarships to help low in-come families get reliable and licensed child care.
As for the other side of the aisle.
"I guess for me, being the president of the Senate, this session was phenomenal. We had a great caucus. And of course, we had, you know, the minority to work with and everything went well there. We didn't have any major issues, certainly for the citizens. I mean, we came together on a lot of different issues,” said President of the Senate, Jason Ellsworth.
Montana Republicans say they are happy with the bills they've pushed through, including education bills, infrastructure bills throughout the state and making sure the elections are safer for Montanans through an Election Integrity Committee.
From here, the focus will shift to the desk of Governor Greg Gianforte, who will spend the next few weeks signing or vetoing bills that haven't made it to his desk yet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.