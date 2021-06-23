unemployment

HELENA, Mont. - Unemployment in Montana is now at 3.6 percent in May.

Montana’s unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in March, and 3.7 percent in April according to a release sent by the Office of the Governor in May.

According to a release from the Office of the Governor, Montana’s total employment, which includes payroll, agricultural, and self-employed workers, grew by 2,221 in May. The labor force also had growth over the month, adding 1,908 workers.

Payroll jobs declined by 700 in May, with declines in Construction and Leisure and Hospitality accounting for most of the loss the release says.

The following is a breakdown of unemployment rates by county from the release:

County unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 3.2%.

 

Unemployment Rate

Employment

Rank

County

Current Unemployment Rate

Change over Year

Current Employment

Job Change from Last Year

1

McCone

1.4

-2.1

964

57

2

Daniels

1.5

-2.1

916

55

3

Garfield

2

-1

723

35

4

Judith Basin

2

-4.1

904

18

5

Liberty

2

-0.5

951

58

6

Powder River

2

-1.9

965

104

7

Toole

2

-5.1

2132

186

8

Fallon

2.1

-3.4

1643

174

9

Sweet Grass

2.1

-2.7

1874

153

10

Meagher

2.2

-4.7

891

67

11

Petroleum

2.3

-1.3

259

16

12

Powell

2.3

-4.3

2908

199

13

Beaverhead

2.4

-3

5076

419

14

Chouteau

2.4

-2.5

2408

139

15

Custer

2.6

-3.9

6246

475

16

Valley

2.6

-2.9

4039

327

17

Fergus

2.7

-3.1

5875

480

18

Hill

2.7

-3.7

7387

458

19

Lewis and Clark

2.7

-4.4

36320

3339

20

Teton

2.7

-2.6

2767

189

21

Gallatin

2.7

-6.7

66673

4761

22

Dawson

2.8

-5.5

4465

257

23

Deer Lodge

2.8

-4

5131

508

24

Stillwater

2.8

-4.4

5307

479

25

Treasure

2.8

-1.7

353

38

26

Wibaux

2.8

-3.6

446

37

27

Carter

2.9

-0.1

611

31

28

Jefferson

2.9

-4.3

5734

512

29

Phillips

2.9

-3

1852

113

30

Pondera

2.9

-3.4

2635

162

31

Yellowstone

2.9

-5.2

80388

5380

32

Ravalli

3.1

-4.5

20892

2165

33

Cascade

3.1

-5.5

36483

2550

34

Prairie

3.2

-4.8

461

38

35

Missoula

3.2

-6.8

61907

4943

36

Rosebud

3.3

-4.9

3693

189

37

Silver Bow

3.3

-6.1

16796

1552

38

Blaine

3.4

-1.7

2246

91

39

Broadwater

3.4

-4.5

2622

294

40

Carbon

3.4

-5.6

5348

370

41

Lake

3.4

-4.8

13649

1347

42

Park

3.4

-10.9

8500

981

43

Sheridan

3.4

-3

1732

144

44

Madison

3.5

-5.6

3940

403

45

Golden Valley

3.8

-3.3

351

23

46

Flathead

3.9

-8.5

48030

5228

47

Musselshell

4.1

-3.6

2299

197

48

Sanders

4.1

-5.9

5050

501

49

Roosevelt

4.3

-3.6

4313

263

50

Granite

4.5

-8.2

1487

177

51

Mineral

4.6

-9.2

1729

219

52

Richland

4.6

-4.6

5437

46

53

Wheatland

4.6

-5.5

742

64

54

Lincoln

5.6

-7.5

7767

713

55

Glacier

7.1

-3.2

5013

181

56

Big Horn

8.1

-1.2

4520

201

The following is a breakdown of reservation unemployment rates from the release:

Reservation unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 3.2%. Reservation areas overlap with county areas, meaning that unemployed individuals living on a reservation will be included in both the reservation and county totals.

 

Unemployment Rate

Employment

Rank

Area

Current Unemployment Rate

Change over Year

Current Employment

Job Change from Last Year

1

Flathead

3.6

-5.1

13370

1314

2

Fort Peck

5.3

-4.6

3885

247

3

Fort Belknap

7.7

-4.4

739

30

4

Rocky Boy's

8.6

-9.4

1065

66

5

Northern Cheyenne

9.4

-9.1

1280

63

6

Blackfeet

9.7

-4.6

3557

134

7

Crow

12

-1.9

2311

108

 

 

