Press release from the Office of the Secretary of State:
HELENA, Mont. – According to the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office, two non-citizens were arrested and pled guilty to charges involving election crimes during the November 2021 municipal election. The Dodson mayoral race in Phillips County was decided by only two votes.
The Secretary of State’s Office referred the matter to the Montana Attorney General's Office to oversee prosecution.
Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, who ran her campaign for Montana Secretary of State with an emphasis on the integrity of elections, applauded law enforcement.
“Thank you to the Attorney General and all law enforcement involved for a job well done. This office is repeatedly reminded that voting violations do not exist because voting crimes are not prosecuted,” said Secretary Jacobsen. “As such, I will work to ensure that election law violations such as this are finally taken seriously and will continue to work to prevent them from happening in the first place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.