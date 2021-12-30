HELENA, Mont. - Montanans making minimum wage are getting a raise at the start of the new year as the state’s minimum wage is going up to $9.20 from $8.75.
Minimum wage in Montana is subject to a cost-of-living adjustment based on the Consumer Price Index no later than Sept. 30 of each year the Montana Department of Labor and Industry said.
“The $0.45 increase in the minimum wage is higher than the increases in the last several years due to higher inflation,” Dept. of Labor and Industry Commissioner, Laurie Esau said.
Anyone with questions regarding the increase can contact the Employment Relations Division at 406-444-6543.