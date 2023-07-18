The total price tag on a college degree is called the cost of attendance (COA). This cost includes tuition, fees, room and board, textbooks and supplies, transportation to and from campus, and any other personal expenses that students might incur throughout their degree program.

The cost of tuition is usually split into either semesters or quarters, depending on how the school schedule is laid out. Fees can cover any support services and facilities offered by the college, including funding for student organizations, sports teams, events, amenities, and more.

College tuition and fees range for many reasons, and it is always worth looking at a COA breakdown if one is available to see where money is going. Some colleges allow students to opt-out of some fees if they are not planning on taking part in the services offered, ultimately reducing the total cost of schooling.

Average college tuition per year

The cost of college changes each year, usually increasing in most states. According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), the cost of college tuition rose by approximately 10% at public colleges, 19% at private non-profit colleges, and 1% at private for-profit colleges between 2010 and 2020. It is estimated that this rate of increase will continue; it may even accelerate for all of the reasons listed above.

Just as tuition costs are increasing, so is the average student debt. Approximately 43.8 million people in the US currently have federal student debt, Over the past decade, there has been a 45% increase in inflation-adjusted debt, while repayment rates have drastically declined.

Private loans (as opposed to government loans) tend to be particularly aggressive in their interest rates and can be challenging to pay off. Because of these high costs, some students start their degrees at community colleges and then transfer later. While that can be a great plan, it is always important for students to check the credit transfer policies in their state to avoid problems.