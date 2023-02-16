HELENA – Superintendent Elsie Arntzen is implementing a first-time statewide online testing platform for the spring ACT with Writing. Districts were able to request paper options for students. The ACT is a college readiness test for high school students in grade 11 that fulfills federally mandated assessment requirements. This statewide online implementation will streamline facilitation and increase access for students. The test includes general math, ELA, and science assessments delivered in three testing windows.

“As I’ve said many times, Montana must get back to the basics of Math and Reading so that our students can achieve educational excellence and be college ready,” said Superintendent Elsie Arntzen. “One of my top initiatives, Montana Ready focuses on preparing our students for college and career readiness. Teaching and learning must be recognized at the point when our students are tested, which focuses on flexibilities as my innovative MAST pilot program achieves.”

Each of the three testing windows will be two weeks and delivered on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays:

Window 1: March 28-30 and April 4-6

Window 2: April 11-13 and April 18-20

Window 3: April 25-27 and May 2-4

In 2022, the OPI piloted an online version of the ACT with a paper option. A total of 541 students took the ACT online and 8,893 completed the test on paper. Montana’s average ACT composite score was 18.6 out of a possible 36 points. The ACT College Readiness Benchmarks are, according to the ACT definition, “the minimum ACT test scores required for students to have a reasonable chance of success in first-year credit-bearing college courses at the typical college. There are Benchmarks for six ACT test scores, and each Benchmark is linked to success in a different college course or set of courses.” The following are the College Readiness Benchmarks with Montana scores for the Spring 2022 ACT with Writing administration: