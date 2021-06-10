HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Supreme court held that that Senate Bill 140, allowing the governor to appoint judges to the district courts and state Supreme Court instead of going through a judicial nominating commission, was constitutional.

According to the Great Falls Tribune, the Montana Supreme Court voted 6 to 1.

Those judges would still have to be confirmed through the State Senate.

An investigation found Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike McGrath told Governor Greg Gianforte he was against this bill and after the governor signed the bill, it was almost immediately challenged in the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike McGrath recused himself from hearing this challenge because he had already made his opinion known.

You can read the full text of Senate Bill 140 here.