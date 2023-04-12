HELENA, Mont. - The state of Montana will no longer be updating the COVID-19 case tracking and vaccine dashboards after May 5.
The Department of Public Health and Human Services said in a release the decision was made with the federal Public Health Emergency ending May 11.
The last update to the dashboards will be May 5, and the dashboards will be removed online after July 14.
DPHHS will also no longer post the monthly COVID-19 Monthly Epi Profile and vaccination reports and the weekly demographic table after May 5.
But, DPHHS said in its release they will still work with public health and Tribal health agencies to routinely monitor for COVID-19 cases and outbreaks like they do with any other reportable illness.
DPHHS said it will still have COVID-19 information available on its website.
The following Montana COVID-19 data will be accessible through CDC’s COVID Data Tracker website:
- COVID case, hospitalization, death, and vaccination data: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view?list_select_state=Montana&data-type=Cases
- Variants and Genomic Surveillance: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#variant-proportions
- COVID wastewater surveillance data: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#wastewater-surveillance
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.