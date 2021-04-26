HELENA, Mont. -- Montana will regain a second US House of Representatives seat, thanks to the 2020 Census results.
The state will have a second seat in the House for the first time since 1993. It also becomes the first state in the country to regain a seat after previously falling to just one.
“It's like March Madness for nerds, this is kind of fun, we're very excited to see this in Montana today," Dan Stusek, one of the appointed members of the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission, said.
Montana will join five other states as those that will also gain an additional seat when the 118th Congress is seated following the 2022 midterm elections. Other states that gain a seat include Oregon, Colorado, Texas, and Florida, while states like California, Illinois, and New York will each lose a seat. Stusek will help determine how the redistricting process will play out over the next few months.
"Montana receives the official census data no later than Sept. 30 later on this year. That will trigger a timeline of 90 days per the Montana Constitution to then draw these lines and to have that finished up before the end of the year,” Stusek said.
It will also mean that Congressman Matt Rosendale would go from representing the entire state to just one of its two congressional districts if he wins reelection next year. Rosendale said he appreciates Montana having increased representation, even if it meant he would no longer be the state's sole congressional representative.
"Its about opportunity, and any time that we have an opportunity for the state to have more of a voice, that is a good thing,” Rosendale said.
“We have a redistricting commission, and I certainly hope that they will look at the communities across the state and make sure that we keep like communities aligned so that we don't divide up the state unfairly."
Stusek says they will also meet sometime next month to layout the timeline in detail, adding that this process is one the state has not undertaken in almost 30 years.
Montana will now go from being the largest congressional district, and therefore the least represented in the US House, to having the most representation per citizen in the chamber.