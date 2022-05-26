HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Tribal Council held its first meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic and came together to find better ways about keeping their communities safe from natural disasters like wildfires, global warming and future possible diseases.

Their goal was to focus on pandemic prevention and tribal access to public health and emergency services.

It was quite the eye opener for tribes across Montana, with the realization that living in what can feel like the “last frontier” with limited access to the internet, broadband, medical clinics, hospitals, medications and access to police and EMS can come at great cost.

Robert DesRosier, the Chair of the Montana Tribal Emergency Management Council commented on why now after two years this meeting is crucial for them and the Tribes around Montana.

“Well, that we can hopefully recover some of the money that we spent on pandemic response, and burial deaths that we’ve had. The health clinics that we have had staff shortages in general for the pandemic response, COVID-19 hit the tribes fairly hard,” said DesRosier.

The meetings gave updates on all eight tribes from across the state, from Crow to Little Shell, touching on the impacts of virus/diseases, Fentanyl drug addiction and overdose, drought and wildfire mitigation, city infrastructure, down to cybersecurity and access to internet.

DeRosier continued, “Of course, the number one topic is how we survived the pandemic, these past two years, and so we’ve had a lot to learn about that—it's been a huge challenge for tribes to try to get through that.”

The Tribal Council Management said that the new goal is to now meet at least twice a year, with their next meeting planned for fall in western Montana.