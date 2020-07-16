Montana Tribal Flag Plaza construction underway at State Capitol

HELENA – Right now construction is underway for the Montana Tribal Flag Plaza. Eight new flags will be flown on the Capitol lawn representing Montana’s tribal nations.
Last year Governor Steve Bullock signed legislation for the permanent display of the tribal flags.
“These flags will be a symbol of respect and understanding, and a recognition that the Capitol belongs to all those who call Montana home,” said Governor Bullock in a press release.
The architect for the project says the concept of the plaza is to create a gathering place for people to visit the Capitol, as well as celebrate and honor the sacrifices and contributions from Montana’s native community.
"With each flag we are planning to have bronze plaques both in the native language and in English,” says Russ Katherman, Administrator Architecture & Engineering Division. “So, folks can know which tribal nation that flag represents as they visit the Capitol."
“This is an historic moment to show the commitment and continued government-to-government relationship between this administration and Tribal Nations. We are excited to have worked with Representative Marvin Weatherwax. Jr, to pass it through the legislature and looked forward to celebrating with tribes when completed,” said Jason Smith, Director of Indian Affairs, in a press release.
The project will cost just under $650,000 and is being paid for by funds through the governor's office. The design of the flag plaza was a collaboration between the Office of the Governor, the Department of Administration, and Stahly Engineering of Helena.
The project will also be ADA accessible, and you can expect to see all eight tribal flags flying by October 1st.