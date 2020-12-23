HELENA- The Montana VA Health Care System began Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution after the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center received their first shipment.
Right now only front-line workers at the VA are getting the vaccine.
Dr. Judy Hayman, Executive Director for the VA Montana Healthcare System and Dr. JP Maganito, MT VA Chief of staff said the atmosphere in the building as employees were getting vaccinated was contagious - in a good way.
"I did not even feel it, I was one of those people," said Maganito.
"It was a bit of a celebration. Staff were overjoyed, staff were thanking us for being able to receive the vaccine, there were a lot of emotion, there were tears, there were hugs, people were just... the timing couldn't be better coming at Christmas. It's the best Christmas present ever," said Hayman.
Fort Harrison was one of 113 VA Medical Centers Across the country to receive the first limited supply of the Moderna vaccine.
"We're not just rural, we're a frontier. And when there is frontier, sometimes care isn't always readily available. Being chosen to be one of the few means that we can get through this a lot quicker with less causalities," said Maganito.
Besides front line workers, they are focusing on their community living center residents.
"They are our most vulnerable at-risk veterans. Then we're following the CDC risk stratification table," said Hayman.
The VA says they will contact qualified veterans to schedule a vaccination and no pre-registration is required.
Other VA clinics could be seeing the vaccine soon.
Billings and Miles City will be the first to get the vaccine as they have pharmacies on site that allow them to store the vaccine.
Then the VA will work on distributing it around the state, however, there is no timeline for distribution yet.
Hayman says they are just happy that the VA has a new tool to help fight the Coronavirus.
"It's been 9 months where all we've been doing is trying to protect ourselves from COVID. This is the first time we actually have a tool to fight against COVID," said Maganito.
A press release from the VA reports clinical trials show the Moderna vaccine is 94 percent effective in stopping COVID-19.
The vaccine comes in two doses. The second dose you get 28 days later.
You're still advised to wear masks, social distance, and wash your hands after you get the vaccine.
The VA has a VA COVID-19 vaccine website for further information.