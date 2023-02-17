HELENA, Mont. - The Montana VA serves over 47,000 veterans in the Treasure State and with one of the largest veteran populations per capita, Montana is seeing homelessness among our veteran population.

The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) says the homeless veteran population in the state is unique as often times you don't see them.

Because Montana is a very rural state, you won't see them in a tent on the street all the time, often they're in a camper or in the woods.

"Because it's not obvious all the time, when people do see it, it's more shocking," said Adrian Spencer, homeless program manager for MTVAHCS.

As a part of the VA nationwide, they set a goal to house 38,000 homeless vets last year, and the Montana VA provided 211 permanent housing placements.

"We're seeing an increase in homeless veteran homelessness in the state of Montana year after year," said Spencer.

The increase is due to challenges many are facing, not just veterans, including a limited income and lack of affordable housing.

"Our expectation is we're going to see more displaced people. And those are mostly going to be residents of Montana who've lived here a long time, been able to pay their rent for decades and now can't. And they're going to be without housing and nowhere to go," said Spencer.

To help homeless veterans, the MTVAHCS has HUD-VASH Vouchers, providing housing assistance; they say 1/3rd of the available ones are being unused by local landlords.

"So the voucher essentially is a it's a subsidy that will pay anywhere from a small portion of the total rent all the way to the full portion of the total rent of that unit up to a certain limit," said Spencer.

Spencer says in Helena, the voucher will cover a one-bedroom unit that is a little over $900; he also says it's sometimes a challenge to find as rent throughout the state is rising.

Now, the VA is calling on landlords and local community leaders to step up and help the homeless veteran population.

"If even setting aside one or two units and in an apartment, you own to say, you know what, I'm going to take a little bit of a loss on this, but I'm going to help a veteran or a veteran family that can make all the difference. I mean, that would be game changing for us," said Spencer.

If filled, the unused vouchers could represent stable housing for 197 Montana veterans who are at risk for homelessness.

"We have the vouchers again, we just don't have the apartments that meet the limits," said Spencer.

Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail can contact the Montana VA Homeless Program at 406-447-6144 or 406-373-3927.

The VA says available support includes immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing, job training, life skills development, and education, support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail, financial support to prevent homelessness, treatment for addiction and depression, and health and dental care.

Landlords who are interested in helping Veterans find stable housing through HUD-VASH Vouchers can call 406-447-6000 and ask for the Homeless Program.

If you're not a veteran and are struggling with homelessness, you can reach out to the Great Falls Rescue Mission, or click here.