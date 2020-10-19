HELENA — The Montana VA Health Care System is hosting their annual “Pink Out” event, this Friday, Oct. 23. The event encourages awareness about breast cancer, as employees will wear pink and provide encouragement for those who are fighting.
The system helps serve over 9,100 female veterans across the state, and they encourage women to get routine screenings, which help to detect cancer earlier on.
“Women have a larger presence in our military than ever before,” said Sue Calentine, MTVAHCS’s Women Veteran Program Manager. “Women also have a one in eight chance of developing breast cancer. That said, preventative screenings are the best option to identify breast cancer and also increase survival rates with early detection.”
The five-year survival rate is nearly 90 percent. If the cancer is caught early enough before it spreads, it can increase to almost 99 percent.
The MTVAHCS has a Women Veteran Program Manager to help Veterans access their VA benefits and health care services. Female Veterans should call Sue Calentine at (406) 438-1684 with any questions.
For more information on the event, contact Public Affairs Officer Katie Beall at Catherine.beall@va.gov or 447-7303.