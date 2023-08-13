News release from Montana WILD

HELENA – Montana WILD staff will host free events in August.

Raptors of Montana at Birds and Beasleys: Wednesday, August 23, 4-5 p.m.

Join us at Birds and Beasleys in downtown Helena for this live raptor program! Meet live raptors from our wildlife rehabilitation center, learn what makes raptors unique from other types of birds and why they are so important to Montana’s ecosystems. No registration is required. Meet on the walking mall outside of Birds and Beasleys. Bring a camp chair if you would like.

Wildlife Telemetry Workshop and Scavenger Hunt: Wednesday, August 23, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Wildlife radio telemetry is a tool used by our biologists to track and study animals. Join Tim Hiller, Executive Director of Wildlife Ecology Institute, and FWP wildlife biologists for this hands-on telemetry experience! We will learn about how biologists capture and handle wildlife, what equipment scientists use in telemetry, and what radio-marked wildlife can teach us. After some discussion, we will break into teams and head out for a “telemetry scavenger hunt”! We will use telemetry equipment to help locate several transmitters hidden outside.

Some notes:

This program is for students 8-18 years old.

1 parent or guardian per enrolled youth. Parents must stay for the duration of the workshop.

Be prepared to be outside walking around the state park.

Please pack any drinks or snacks that you may want. We do not want any hungry kids!

Reserve a spot by calling 406-444-9941 or emailing Jeanne.connolly@mt.gov.

Montana Wild is located at 2668 Broadwater Ave., just off U.S. Highway 12 West near Spring Meadow Lake State Park.