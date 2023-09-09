News release from Montana WILD

HELENA – Registration is required for these free events. To register call 406-444-9941 or email corie.rice@mt.gov . Please include name and age of all participants and a good contact phone number.

Bear Yoga: Wednesday, Sept. 6, 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Join us for our first ever “wildlife yoga”! This month’s yoga poses will be inspired by the annual cycle of bears. Basic yoga postures will take us from a bear waking up in spring, to going back to den in fall. This class is designed for 3–7-year-olds. Participants are welcome to bring a mat or towel, but it is not required.

Bear Story Time: Tuesday, Sept. 12, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This time of year, bears are busy eating as much as they can to prepare for the long, cold winter. We will read a story about bears and then play a game where we will take on the roll of bears searching for food. This program is great for young learners accompanied by an adult.

Bear Safety Skills for Families: Thursday, Sept. 21, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

How can you set up a bear safe campsite? What should you do if you run into a bear on the trail? Where should you carry your bear spray, and how do you deploy it if you need to? We will go over these basics and more during this program that is great for the whole family.

Explore the Bear Safety Trailer: Tuesday, Sept. 26, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Come visit with our bear education specialists and explore FWP’s bear safety trailer. Examine bear artifacts such as skulls, tracks, mounts and hides. Learn to use bear spray and try on different bear spray holsters. No registration required. Drop by anytime from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Grizzly Bear Nutritional Ecology: Thursday, Sept. 28, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Grizzly bears are not simply eating machines, gobbling up anything in their path. Reviewing results from several recent studies in Yellowstone and beyond, FWP Biologist, Dr. Costello, will describe the remarkable strategies bears employ to get the most out of available foods and to use that energy to increase their fitness. By understanding bear strategies, we can get a clearer picture of why bears are tempted by anthropogenic foods and take steps to secure our attractants and reduce human-bear conflict. This program is geared toward students 12 and up.