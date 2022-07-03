Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks

Guided Bird Walks: Wednesday, July 6th at 8 and 8:30 a.m.

Join experts from Montana WILD and Birds and Beasleys for a guided bird walk around Spring Meadow Lake. We will observe and identify many species that call the lake home during the summer months. 8 a.m. will be a more adult focused walk, while the 8:30 a.m. walk will be more family oriented. Call or email to register: 406-444-9941 or jeanne.connolly@mt.gov

2 Bat Walks: Friday, July 8th at 9 p.m. AND Friday, July 29th at 9 p.m.

The Fascinating world of bats will be the topic at Montana WILD! We will start in the auditorium with a short presentation on bats. Participants will then head down to the lake to search for live bats and use special bat detectors to hear their "echolocation" as they navigate and forage for insects. Space is limited for this free program. Call or email to register: 406-444-9941 or jeanne.connolly@mt.gov

Amphibian Adventure: Tuesday, July 12th at 6 p.m.

Come join us for an adventure walk near Park Lake to discover the amazing world of our local amphibians. You’ll have an up close and personal experience with various species and life-stages as we cover topics including habitat, biology, and so much more. The hike will be short, flat and mostly on trails and roads. Please bring footwear you won’t mind getting a little damp. We will meet at 6 p.m. at Legal Tender in Clancy and drive as a group to the Park Lake Area. Registration required, register here: https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/179585

Adult Archery: Wednesday, July 13th at 3 p.m.

During this free 2-hour program, learn the fundamentals of archery using Matthew’s genesis bows. We will finish up by learning about modern day archery equipment featuring releases and sites. No outside equipment. Participants must be 18 or older. Close toed shoes required. Call or email to register: 406-444-9941 or jeanne.connolly@mt.gov

Observe a bird banding station: July 8th, 15th and 25th from 7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Montana WILD and Spring Meadow Lake State Park are thrilled to be hosting bird-banding events throughout the summer and would like to offer the public an opportunity to observe the banding station. Those interested in dropping by should go to the gazebo on the back field of the Montana WILD education center between 7:30 and 11:30 a.m. No registration required for this free program! For more information visit our website: https://fwp.mt.gov/education/montana-wild/public-programs

Montana Wild is located at 2668 Broadwater Ave., just off U.S. Highway 12 West near Spring Meadow Lake State Park.