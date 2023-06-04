News release from Montana WILD
HELENA – Montana WILD staff will host free events in June. Registration is required for most of these events. Reserve a spot by calling 406-444-9941 or emailing Jeanne.connolly@mt.gov.
- Guided Bird Walk: Wednesday, June 7, 8 a.m.
- Start your day off right with a guided bird walk around Spring Meadow Lake. Join expert birder, Stephen Turner, to observe and identify many species that call the lake home during the summer months. Binoculars will be provided. This walk is geared more toward adults.
- Summer Walk Series Kick-off Party: Thursday, June 8, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Join us on the back lawn of Montana Wild on June 8th from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Helena CORE (Community of Resource Educators) members will be available to talk about the walks they will be leading in our summer walk series. There will be activities for all ages including bear spray demonstrations, a rolling rivers trailer, scat identification, prizes and more. For more details on the summer walk series visit: tinyurl.com/summerwalk23
- Bat Walk: Friday, June 9, 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- The Fascinating world of bats will be the topic June 9 at Montana WILD! After a brief presentation, participants will search for live bats and use special bat detectors to hear their "echolocation" as they navigate and forage for insects over Spring Meadow Lake. Meet in the auditorium of Montana WILD.
- Bear Awareness Update: Saturday, June 10, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Do you trial run or mountain bike? Hike or backpack? Camp, hunt or fish? Join us for an update on the latest in bear awareness. You’ll learn new information about grizzly presence in our region, safety products and the latest research on defense against bear attacks. Instruction on how to use bear spray will be included. Minimum age 12 years. This event will be held outside, so you may want to bring a lawn chair. In the case of inclement weather we will be inside. To register visit: tinyurl.com/summerwalk23
- Observe a Bird Banding Station in Action: Friday, June 16 and Friday, June 23
- The station will be open to the public to observe from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on each of these dates. A more formalized educational program will be offered at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on each of the dates as well. Those interested in dropping by or joining a formal program can meet at the gazebo on the back lawn of Montana WILD. No registration required for these free programs!
Montana Wild is located at 2668 Broadwater Ave., just off U.S. Highway 12 West near Spring Meadow Lake State Park.
