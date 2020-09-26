Montana Youth Challenge Academy helps send PPE to schools

FORT HARRISON - On Saturday cadets from the Montana Youth Challenge Academy helped pack boxes of personal protective equipment.
Nine cadets packed over 250,000 cloth masks at the Fort Harrison Warehouse. They are working with the Montana Disaster and Emergency Services to earn community service hours in support of COVID-19. The masks will be delivered to the 305 school districts across the Treasure State to help support Montana's efforts to keep schools open.
“It's a great opportunity to take a day like today to get them (MYCA) some community services hours and then also help our push to be able to get this stuff out to all of these schools,” says Michael Mooney a member of the Logistics Team for DES Military Affairs.
This isn’t the first time DES has sent PPE to schools across the state. They just finished a statewide trip delivering deficient wipes, hand sanitizer and face shields. Schools can expect to see their shipments of facemasks sometime next week.