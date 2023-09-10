September is Suicide Prevention Month, and across the state the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is holding "Out of the Darkness Community Walks", an event to help raise awareness, funds and send a message that suicide can be preventable and that NO ONE is alone.

The Out of the Darkness Community Walks is a journey of remembrance, hope and support. It aims to unite our communities and provide information in the ways suicide and mental health conditions have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about!

Out of the Darkness walks will be across Montana throughout the month of September. Here are the dates and information for each location.

09/09/2023 - Missoula, MT

09/10/2023 - Bozeman, MT

09/16/2023 - Sydney, MT

09/17/2023 - Billings, MT

09/24/2023 - Kalispell, MT

If you know someone who is struggling or needs help, please call 988 the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline! There are people on the other end of the line ready to help.