HELENA, Mont. - January is National Blood Donor Month, and Montanans are being encouraged to donate if they can.
Since March 2020, blood donations have dropped by 10%, which is causing the worst nationwide blood shortage in 10 years according to the American Red Cross.
A release from the Office of the Governor says state medical officer, Dr. Maggie Cook-Shimanek reports Montana and our communities are facing a critical blood supply shortage.
“Montanans can make an important difference with just one blood donation, which can save up to three lives. Please consider contacting your local American Red Cross location to schedule a donation,” Dr. Cook-Shimanek said.
“The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis – its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care,” the Executive Director Diane Wright of the American Red Cross of Montana said in a release. “Blood product distributions are outpacing donations, and doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available.”
Montana Governor, Greg Gianforte is encouraging eligible Montanans to donate to mark National Blood Donor Month.
“Montanans can give the gift of life by donating blood,” Gov. Gianforte said. “This Blood Donor Month, I encourage Montanans who are able to schedule an appointment to donate blood through the Red Cross and help address the blood shortage we face.”
