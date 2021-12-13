HELENA, Mont. - A group of Montanans are forming a new Elk Management Coalition focused on finding common ground and solutions to statewide elk issues.
In 2022, the group says they will travel across the state to work with folks interested in finding a better path forward.
In a release, they wrote, "Only by stepping away from today's toxic politics will we achieve positive steps forward for all Montanans regarding our big game herds and hunting opportunities."
“In eastern Montana, elk populations have grown, but the management prescriptions haven’t caught up. For example, Region 7, over 30,000 square miles, has a herd objective of only 750 elk. That’s so far out of line with what the vast majority of Montanans want to have as an objective that it’s silly. It’s time for a new Elk Management Plan that will be implemented fairly and equitably for all,” Justin Schaaf, the volunteer president of Keep It Public and a former member of the FWP Elk Advisory Working Group, said.
The group believes new Elk Management Plan and legislation is needed to modernize Montana’s elk management policies.
“The legislature has spent a lot of time, energy and effort ensuring that hunters and landowners remain on opposite sides of this issue. It’s time to skip the partisan politics and get down to the business of fixing Montana’s approach to elk management. Our elected officials in Helena should be willing to follow the priorities of Montana citizens, and we hope to bring them critical legislative measures in 2023 that would have broad support from hunters, landowners, and outfitters. This is a pivotal opportunity for Montanans to reframe our wildlife management policies to benefit stakeholders, our elk herds, and our community discourse,” Walker Conyngham, president of Hellgate Hunters & Anglers, said.
“The current drive towards a ‘pay to play’ scenario where the general public loses hunting opportunities in favor of paying clients is part of the reason that we’re in this situation. We’ve all experienced it: you’re hunting public land in spots your family has gone every year, and the sign is there, the smell is there, and the elk are there too, they’re just on the other side of a fence that nobody can cross. Landowners have every right to control access to their land, but those decisions have consequences in terms of herd management. Until we address that issue, along with so many others, we’re just going to have the same fight, with more frustration, anger, and conflict,” Chris Marchion, long-time conservation advocate and Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame inductee, said.
On Dec. 14, the group will be at the Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting to set out the concerns and priorities of the state’s hunting community.
For more information, visit www.montanaelk.org.