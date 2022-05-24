Helena—The Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS) issued an emergency rule earlier this week on Monday, May 23. that no longer permits transgender surgery as a means of changing their sex on their birth certificate.

There is an ongoing lawsuit between two Montanans in the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) who identify as Transgender, the lawsuit continues over a legal battle initiated in 2021 that suggested all transgender Montanans would have to get a court order to change their sex on their birth certificates.

Within the last week, the ACLU threatened to take further legal action against the state, after the state health department violated an ordered preliminary injunction by a district judge in April, to hold the law as it stands as of 2017, stating that all transgender people of the state could get an updated birth certificate of their new sex post-surgery.

Gov. Greg Gianforte signed Senate Bill 280, passing the law into Montana State Legislature of April 2021, initiating Montana Transgender people require post-surgery and court proceedings to allow a valid sex change on their birth certificate.

The Department of Human Health and Human Services, the ACLU and Lewis and Clark County District Court did not respond to request for comment on this matter and the impact it will have on the Transgender and LGBTQ community across the state.