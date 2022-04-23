HELENA, Mont. – Despite inflation and the ever-uncertainty of the economy nationwide, as we approach the back-end of the COVID-19 pandemic, Montana is experiencing unprecedented economic growth since the end of the COVID-era lockdown and restrictions in 2020.

According to the Montana Department of Labor and Industry (DOL), more Montanans have started working again with the state's unemployment rate decreasing in March from 2.6 percent to 2.3 percent, being the fourth-lowest in the nation.

With unemployment rates now being exceptionally low for the times, the DOL says that the market is tight, with more patrons back at work, making competition higher. But businesses are still posting “Now Hiring” signs on doors and in windows like restaurants, bars and other food industries, to make up for lost staff during the height of the pandemic.

Small businesses like Steve’s Cafe, where Owner and Operator, Steve Vincelli, spoke about his struggles trying to hire and attain quality staff members over the last couple of years, forcing him to cut hours of operation down from seven days a week, to five.

“It’s been a struggle, I’m trying to get back to seven days a week but you know, finding that extra 10 people, or five people, or however many we need, it’s a problem with the training, with getting the people, knowing they’re gonna be reliable, knowing we can trust them. It’s just a gamble, with every single person, it’s a gamble,” said Vincelli.

The DOL stated that though unemployment has fallen in all 56 counties throughout Montana, and all seven reservations, businesses and customers are still feeling the pressure of inflation, with it now being at a 41-year-high, continuing to climb and rising costs of everything from gas to groceries, making the bounce-back even harder.

“And you know, like it or not, in this day and age, there’s a lot of sicknesses still, there’s a lot of family issues, there’s a lot of problems and we gotta’ take care of each other,” Vincelli continued. “It’s really unfortunate even with how many people we have, it’s been rough, it’s been really, really, rough. So, we just do our best to take care of our staff as best as possible [...] We are getting through, slow and steady, we have been losing some battles, but we are winning the war.”

Vincelli suggests if anyone is out there seeking employment, come to your interview prepared and professional, with an application and resume ready.

Remain open-minded, committed and flexible.

He also advises that you are serious about the job and to not waste anyone’s time, especially your own, if you are not serious about the job.

“Always have a resume, always have an application and take 10 minutes, go on Google and interview–watch a YouTube video about interviewing on what not to say, what to say, if you’re serious about the job–do some homework, don’t just wing it.”

For more information on job opportunities through the DOL, you can visit Montanaworks.gov