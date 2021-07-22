HELENA, Mont. - U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack, is being urged by Governor Greg Gianforte to allow for emergency haying and grazing on all of Montana’s participating Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acreage.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has already authorized the use of some CRP acres for emergency hay and grazing, however, the governor is calling for authorization to be extended to all of Montana’s participating CRP acreage.
“Following up on my July 1 letter requesting a federal drought designation for all Montana counties, which I sent immediately after declaring a statewide drought emergency, I write to follow up on my request to allow for emergency haying and grazing on all of Montana’s participating CRP acreage,” the governor wrote in a letter to Secretary Vilsack.
“I continue to hear from Montana agricultural producers across our state impacted by record-breaking heat, significantly below-average precipitation, and associated drought with rivers flowing at a rate as low as 16 percent. At this juncture in our statewide drought emergency, it is imperative that all Montanans be able to take advantage of and utilize viable acres of CRP land for haying and grazing purposes,” the governor wrote.
You can read the full letter to USDA Secretary Vilsack here.