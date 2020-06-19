HELENA - Montana's unemployment rate is decreasing by 2.9-percent -- going from 11.9-percent unemployment in April, down to 9-percent in May due to an increase of jobs, Gov. Steve Bullock says.
In a release from Gov. Steve Bullock, Montana's May unemployment rate is lower than the national average of 13.3-percent that month. He says
“Due to our early action to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we’ve been able to continue with the phased reopening of our state, our economy is recovering, and thousands of Montanans have returned to work,” Governor Bullock said in the release. “As we keep working to fight the spread of the virus, we will keep working every single day to stimulate our economy and support Montana families and businesses through this time.”
In May, Montana had the most rapidly increasing payroll employment rate in the nation at 4-percent and also had the seventh smallest unemployment rate, according to Gov. Bullock.
Gov. Bullock says private payroll jobs increased to 15,700 in May, a record-breaking growth and "Job losses in the local government sector kept overall payroll employment gains to 13,300 jobs." Total jobs in May, including self-employed workers, grew by roughly 16,700 -- the highest increase in a month since 1976 when the data set began recording, according to Gov. Bullock.
Gov. Bullock says Montana is still experiencing fewer unemployment claims since May. He says 29,000 people in the state are returning to work, not filing anymore claims and 15,000 are returning for part-time jobs.